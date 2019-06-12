A STUDENT was taken hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency at a school in Clacton.

He was taken ill at Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Essex and Herts air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Services were called to Clacton County High School following reports of a student with a serious medical emergency.

“A boy was transported to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition.”

Chris Taylor, head of school, said: “Following one of our students being taken ill, paramedics attended and transported him to hospital.

“We are unable to comment any further at this time, other than to say that our thoughts are with the child and the family.”