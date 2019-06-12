CUDDLY toy store Build-A-Bear has announced their Pay Your Age event is back for 2019 but this time there's new rules.

Hundreds of people queued around shopping centres for hours last summer after the store announced they were offering bears for the same price as your child's age.

But this year they are doing things slightly differently.

From now until this Sunday, members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards programme that complete a birthday profile in their online account can enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer.

More than 200,000 members around the world are expected to receive a Pay Your Age limited ticket.

With their ticket, shoppers will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods between June 24 and 28 and make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket.

Additionally, ten Guests will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next twelve months valued up to £200.

Those who are not yet Bonus Club members can sign up for the programme and complete a birthday profile in order to enter the Count Your Candles sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer.

Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop, said: “At Build-A-Bear Workshop, we love parties and want to help parents create special birthday moments with their children.

“Our Count Your Candles birthday programme is designed to increase the accessibility for kids to be able to celebrate their most special day at Build-A-Bear Workshop.

"We are excited to extend this popular programme and kick it off with a new sweepstakes as well as a limited ticket offer giving Bonus Club members the chance to share in what will now be a five-day Pay Your Age ticketed event.”

As part of the shop's year-round celebration of birthdays, shoppers aged 14 and under who visit stores with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member in the month of their birthday can ‘Count Their Candles’ and pay their age for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Birthday Treat Bear worth £14.

How can I pay my child's age for a Build-A-Bear?

Adults, parents and guardians are encouraged to log-in to their online Bonus Club account and complete birthday profile details. Once the profile is complete, members will be prompted to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a birthday party experience. Upon entering, members also will be eligible to participate for a chance to receive a limited ticket offer to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend The person(s) wishing to pay their age must be present at the time of purchase Winners will be notified by June 21 and be assigned to one of two redemption periods between June 24 and 28.

What if I'm not a member?

Non-members can join the Bonus Club and complete their birthday profile in order to enter the sweepstakes and be eligible for the limited ticket offer event.

You can find out more or sign up for this offer by clicking here