A PREGNANT victim was punched and spat at in a "nasty" assault.

British Transport Police are hunting for a woman in connection with the attack, which was launched on board a stationary train at Clacton railway station.

The 19-year-old victim was approached by another woman who became aggressive, launching punches and spitting.

The victim, who was left with bruising to her cheek, did not know the attacker.

Officers are appealing for help in identifying a woman captured on CCTV who may have information about the assault.

PC James Carter, investigating officer, said: "This was a nasty assault on a young pregnant woman by an older woman, which left her bruised and shaken by what had happened.

"The incident would have been witnessed by many of the people on the train at the time.

"Violence like this will absolutely not be tolerated and so we want to speak to the woman in this photo, as we believe she may have information which could help our investigation."

The attack took place at around 7.30pm on Thursday, April 18.

Anyone with information can call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 624 of April 18.