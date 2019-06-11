A SUPERMARKET chain will be trialling paper bags across all Essex stores to reduce plastic waste in the UK.

Aldi’s Essex stores will be introducing paper bags across its 17 Essex stores to try and save up to 1,300 tonnes of plastic each year in the UK.

The option of a paper carrier bag will be available for 19p at all checkouts.

The new reusable paper bags are sourced from sustainably managed forests and are strong enough to carry up to 11kg of groceries.

At the end of the trial, the option most popular with customers will be selected to roll out across the UK and offered alongside Aldi’s other reusable bags.

The German supermarket chain expects that a significant amount of plastic will be saved when in the trial, which is rolling out to all its UK stores.

It predicts the new options could save 33.3 million carrier bags every year.

Later this summer, customers in Essex will also be able to choose from even more sustainable options when the supermarket launches two further bags which include a new reusable bag made entirely from Aldi back of store waste, as well as a reusable cotton alternative.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibly at Aldi, said: "Reducing the amount of plastic we produce is fundamental to our commitment to being a sustainable and environmentally responsible business. This trial will enable us to work with shoppers in Essex to identify what works for them so that we can find the best long-term solution.

"Cutting waste is part of Aldi’s DNA and we are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact. This new trial is one of the biggest we have ever launched because we want our customers in to be involved and help us make the right decision for them and the environment."