In 2016 David Cameron, fearful of losing a handful of Tory MPs to UKIP, put party before country and agreed to a referendum.

We now see those hoping to become leader of the Tory party arguing that failure to deliver Brexit could see the demise of the Conservative party and "let in Corbyn".

Again we see Conservatives putting party politics before country.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn sits steadfastly on his fence fearful of making a decision that might lose his party votes.

Is it not time that our politicians put our country first and acknowledged that Brexit is a risk we cannot afford to take.

Allan Waight

Witham, Barwell Way