A BROKEN down lorry caused miles of queues on the A12 northbound during rush hour.

The HGV blocked one lane between the junctions for Spring Lane and the Jobserve Community Stadium from around 8am on Monday morning.

There were delays of roughly 45 minutes as queues stretched back as far as Marks Tey, a distance of roughly six miles.

A car also broke down in the queues near to Marks Tey adding to the delays.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

The lorry was recovered at around 10.30am and both lanes reopened.