FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Clacton this afternoon after a kitchen filled with smoke when cooking was left on the hob.

Fire crews reported the kitchen in Old Road was heavily smoke logged so made sure the property was fully ventilated to clear the smoke.

The property had working smoke alarms - which alerted the occupant to the fire enabling them to get out, stay out and call the fire service.

The fire service issued the following advice: "Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

"Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking on the hob. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe.

"Make sure saucepan handles don’t stick out – so they don’t get knocked off the stove.

"Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing – this can easily catch fire. Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob."

"Double check the cooker is off when you’ve finished cooking.

To arrange a free smoke alarm fitting, call 0300 303 0088 or visit essex-fire.gov.uk/book.