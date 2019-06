HUNDREDS of children and their families marched with banners highlighting the importance of their local libraries.

Campaigners from Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) raised their voices outside County Hall.

A Carnival of Libraries was held in Chelmsford, which included music and entertainment. The main event was the march from the Saracen’s Head pub to Essex County Council’s headquarters at County Hall.

