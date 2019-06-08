ESSEX SUMMER FESTIVAL FOOD AND DRINK LAUNCHES WITH A SPECIAL 2 FOR 1 TICKET OFFER

The most significant food festival in Essex is back for an eighth year

13th & 14th July, 10am – 5pm, Cressing Temple Barns, between Witham and Braintree CM77 8PD

The festival has a show stopper of celebrity chef demonstrations,

an abundance of Artisan producers, street food specialists,

outdoor food courts, live music and fantastic demonstrations from

talented local chefs.

And that’s not all, we have special free activities for the little foodies

to keep them occupied, including craft classes,

gardening entertainment show, cookery classes and glitter face painting

FREE CELEBRITY CHEF DEMONSTRATIONS

Candice is the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016. She loves everything vintage and her sense of style certainly captured Great British Bake Off viewers’ attention. Candice will be baking and cooking from the Main Stage.

Rosemary endeared herself to the nation when she took part in 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here' where she proved she could cook just about anything, anywhere. Rosemary is a natural extrovert and communicator and she will be sure to entertain you when she takes to the Main Stage

Free Car parking, children under 6yrs FREE, no dogs allowed except for assistance dogs

WWW.ESSEXFOODFESTIVAL.CO.UK