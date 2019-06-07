A RECORD breaking paraplegic athlete from Little Clacton is set to cause a splash at the World Para Swimming Championships.

Talented swimmer Ellie May Challis, 15, from Weeley Road, lost her arms and legs to meningitis when she was just 16 months old.

The resilient swimmer, who competes for the Phoenix Swimming Club in Colchester, broke plenty of British records – as well as setting the world’s best time in the women’s 50m breaststroke - at last month’s World Series in Glasgow.

The S2 swimmer has now been selected for September’s World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Ellie said: “Being in the World Championship squad is such a great feeling, having my name among all the people I’ve always heard about such as Jessica–Jane Applegate, Ellie Robinson, Ellie Simmonds.

“Getting those four British records, two European records and one world record is my proudest achievement, the Glasgow para series was a really enjoyable event.

“I don’t think I’ve realised what it’s like to be a world record holder yet. It hasn’t gone through my head.

“The Worlds will be a big deal but I’m not nervous, I don’t really get nervous before my races.

“Long–term I want to go to the Paralympics, even if I don’t medal it’s still a good experience to go.”

Ellie’s cause is being helped by the Backing The Best programme, managed by SportsAid for Sport England, which awards of £5,000 to young athletes to help with costs thanks to funding from the National Lottery.