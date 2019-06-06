A D-DAY veteran jokingly told the US president he might fancy his chances with First Lady Melania Trump if he was 20 years young.

Thomas Cuthbert, who is 93, made the comment in a light-hearted moment following the 75th commemoration of D-Day.

President Donald Trump replied to Mr Cuthbert: “You could handle it, no question.”

Mr Cuthbert, of Elmstead Market, added it was nice to meet the president who responded: “It’s my honour, believe me, thank you very much.”

Donald and Melania Trump in the UK for D-Day commemorations

After the reception, which was also attended by the Queen and the Prince of Wales, Mr Cuthbert said Mr Trump “came across very well”.

He added: “He surprised me, when you see someone on the TV but he seemed different, he seemed one of the boys.

“His wife was very pleasant as well.”

Mr Cuthbert was awarded the Legion D’Honneur in May 2017 for his role in the D-Day landings during which he served on a landing barge oiler anchored off shore from Utah and Omaha beaches.

Prince Charles served in the Royal Navy in the 1970s, ending his career commanding the minesweeper HMS Bronington and joked with Mr Cuthbert about suffering from sea sickness.

Thomas Cuthbert meets The Queen

Referring to a segment of the commemorations that highlighted the conditions the men had to endure on the vessels heading to Normandy, the prince told Mr Cuthbert: “As they were saying, the smell of the fuel and people being sick must have been terrible.

“I remember being in the Navy and always being sick, and there was always someone who was never sick and would always appear with a mug of steaming soup.”

In an interview with the Gazette after he was given his the Legion D’Honneur, Mr Cuthbert said his vessel he was in was a target for enemies because of the amount of fuel aboard.

He said: “We were anchored offshore on Utah and Omaha beaches then Gold, Juno and Sword beaches.

“Our mission was to refuel other vessels.

“We were often under heavy fire and it was a hazardous mission as we resembled a floating bomb.

“I went ashore when the Americans captured the Omaha beachhead.

“I was later anchored at Cherbourg Harbour until after New Year 1945.

“I was, and still am, proud to be a part of the D-Day landings and the process to liberate France.”

During his service, brave Mr Cuthbert was sent to the scene of the Bethnal Green tube disaster in 1943 where more than 170 people were killed fleeing an air raid.

Unbeknown to him at the time some of his own family had died in the crush.