MORE than 57,000 free meals have been donated to charities and community groups by kind-hearted supermarket staff.

Clacton’s Tesco store, in Brook Retail Park, is celebrating four years of the supermarket chain’s food donation scheme, Community Food Connection.

Staff last week chatted with customers about how the scheme works and encouraged charities to sign up.

The project ensures every Tesco branch in the UK is able to donate surplus food at the end of each day.

It uses an innovative app, developed by FoodCloud, to notify groups each night about the food available for collection.

Across the country, more than 7,000 groups are able to pick up free supplies from their local Tesco store.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “We firmly believe that no good food should go to waste.

“That is why we set up our Community Food Connection scheme, which ensures that our surplus food is put to good use in the local community.”

For further information, visit tesco.com.