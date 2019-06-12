A LONG-SERVING laundry supervisor is hanging up her tabard after 23 years at a care home in Clacton

Ann David joined Corner Lodge Care Home, in Meadow Way Jaywick, in 1996 after it was bought by owners Rahul and Sanjay Jagota.

The home said she has worked tirelessly in the laundry room ensuring all 46 residents have clean and ironed clothes.

It said she is known for her “kind heart and great sense of humour” and that she would like to return as a volunteer at Corner Lodge.”

To thank Ann for her services, Corner Lodge held a retirement party for all her family and friends, which included a cake in the shape of a washing machine.

Ann said: “I’ve had some great laughs with the staff and residents. I will miss working here with everyone so much.”

Mr Jagota added: “Ann has been such a valued member of staff. She has been fabulous to work with and we wish her a very happy retirement.”