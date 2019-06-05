A RE-ELECTED council leader has today appointed his new cabinet after the Conservative Party clung on to power at Tendring Council.

The downsized council was left in no overall control following the district council election on May 2 after Tory candidates fell victim to nationwide anger with the party in Westminster over Brexit.

But Neil Stock, leader of the 16-strong Conservative group, was re-elected as council leader last week after gaining the support of Ukip’s five councillors, the three Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters councillors and independent St Osyth councillors Michael Talbot and John White.

The coalition cabinet will now include four Conservative councillors, two Ukip councillors, Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters councillor Joy Broderick and Mr Talbot.

The cabinet includes Ardleigh and Little Bromley Neil Sock (Con) as leader, Lawford, Manningtree and Mistley councillor Carlo Guglielmi (Con) as deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate finance, while Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood (Con) is cabinet member for housing and The Bentleys and Frating councillor Lynda McWilliams (Con) has been named as cabinet member for partnerships.

St Osyth councillor Michael Talbot (Ind) will remain as cabinet member for the environment and public space, Bluehouse councillor Mary Newton (Ukip) will head up business and economic growth, while Coppins councillor Alex Porter (Ukip) will take on leisure and tourism with Eastcliff councillor Joy Broderick (Holland & Eastcliff Matters) will be responsible for independent living, which includes customer service and Careline.

Mr Stock was named council leader on May 28 after beating Tendring First leader Terry Allen by 26 votes to 21.

Before the meeting, it had been thought that a coalition of Tendring First, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and independents could have snatched power.

Terry Allen, spokesman for the opposition group, said: "The wishes of the erstwhile independents seem to have been fulfilled.

"I hope for the council and residents' sake that they can also fulfill their commitments to ensure Tendring is prosperous."

Mr Allen previously said he was "disappointed and angry" that the administration would continue to be led by the Conservatives due to a "handful" of independent councillors.

The Cabinet

Leader - Neil Sock leader (Con)

Corporate finance - Carlo Guglielmi (Con)

Housing - Paul Honeywood (Con)

Partnerships - Lynda McWilliams (Con)

Environment - Michael Talbot (Ind)

Business and economic growth - Mary Newton (Ukip)

Leisure and tourism - Alex Porter (Ukip)

Independent living - Joy Broderick (Holland & Eastcliff Matters)