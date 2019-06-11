A NEW online game has been launched to test whether players have what it takes to be a police officer.

Essex Police has teamed up with Teaboy Games - an independent game studio specialising in developing games for good causes which started at Essex University in 2015.

Fit the Ball starts with a series of scenario based questions about policing with a main round and a bonus round.

Players will be given a score out of 100 and be told whether they have placed high enough.

The bonus round features a stinger round where you get to try and stop reckless drivers.

A police spokesman said: “Our game is designed to be a fun and interactive way to give you an insight into our world and to educate the public about who to contact in situations we often get called about.

“While the game is fictional, policing is very real and our officers deal with incidents similar to those featured every day to keep you safe.”

You can play the game at fitthebillgame.co.uk.