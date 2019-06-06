AN author and publisher from Great Clacton has picked up a gong at the Football Blogging Awards.

Football fan Chris Cowlin, 38, who runs Apex Publishing, won the title as Best Club Content Creator award for his YouTube channel called Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin.

Chris is a huge Spurs fan and travels to every home and away game and regularly keeps fans up to date with what’s happening at the London club and in the last two years has filmed the redevelopment of Tottenham’s new 62,062 setter home.

Chris would make a video each week filming the process of what’s new and different down at the ground, documenting what the builders have been up to and what was coming next.

Because of Chris’s efforts, before Christmas the club asked Chris to present two videos for them and they have been released as the two official guides on the new stadium.

Chris now has over 27,000 subscribers to his channel and its been watched by nearly 10 million people over the two year period.

He vlogs at games, he interviews fans, celebrities and former legends on his channel.

To date, Chris has interviewed people such as Sir Trevor McDonald, Michael McIntyre and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

This led to him being shortlisted for two football blogging awards, best vlogger and best club content creator.

The event took place at the Etihad stadium, the home of Manchester City FC.

Chris said: “I didn’t think the channel would grow like it has.

"It started as a bit of fun and then I realised that these videos were being watched all around the world and when Tottenham asked me to present their videos I thought it was someone joking around – it was the dream job and one I will never forget.

“Its an absolute joy to speak about my club in such a positive way and I’ve enjoyed every minute and I so pleased it has been received so well.

“I can’t thank the thousands of people who voted for me enough.

"I was absolutely delighted to win the award and now I have a Champions League final to look forward to in Madrid, so it’s been a fantastic few weeks.”