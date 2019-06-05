The highly anticipated D-Day flyover has been delayed by rougly one hour and 45 minutes, according to Imperial War Museum Duxford.

A tweet from IWM Duxford has confirmed the mass Daks departure is now scheduled for 3.24pm.

Departure was meant to be at 1.40pm.

The mass Daks departure is now scheduled for 15:24. #DaksOverDuxford pic.twitter.com/wX1W3EnJlF — IWM Duxford (@IWMDuxford) June 5, 2019





It will mean an approximate delay of more than an hour and a half to the times originally stated.

The mass departure is now scheduled for 15.24. If this rescheduled time goes ahead, we will be in Sannerville at approx. 18.15-18.45 local time.



Due to unforeseen circumstances live streaming will not be happening.#DaksoverDuxford #DaksoverNormandy #DDay75 — DaksOverNormandy (@Daks_Normandy) June 5, 2019





It means people hoping to catch a glimpse of the flyover should now expect to see it over Colchester at roughly 4.05pm and in the Southend area at about 4.15pm.

More to follow