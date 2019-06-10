AN author and publisher from Great Clacton has picked up a gong at the Football Blogging Awards.

Football fan Chris Cowlin, 38, who runs Apex Publishing, won the Best Club Content Creator award for his YouTube channel called Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin.

Chris is a huge Spurs fan and travels to every home and away game and regularly keeps fans up to date with what’s happening at the London club and in the last two years has filmed the redevelopment of Tottenham’s new 62,062 setter home.

Chris would make a video each week filming the process of what’s new and different down at the ground, documenting what the builders have been up to and what was coming next.

Because of Chris’s efforts, before Christmas the club asked Chris to present two videos for them and they have been released as the two official guides on the new stadium.

Chris now has over 27,000 subscribers.

Chris said: “I didn’t think the channel would grow like it has. It started as a bit of fun and then I realised that these videos were being watched all around the world and when Tottenham asked me to present their videos I thought it was someone joking around – it was the dream job and one I will never forget.

“Its an absolute joy to speak about my club in such a positive way.”