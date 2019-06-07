LIVE music and entertainment will be hitting the beach in Clacton this weekend for the annual Beside the Seaside Festival.

Essex band The Landed are headlining the event, which returns to Clacton Beach next to Clacton Pier on Sunday.

The four-piece group, influenced by rhythm and blues, have been played on BBC Radio 1 and 6, and have supported both Status Quo and The Darkness.

Other music includes a showcase from Clacton Musical Theatre Society of their upcoming production of Made in Dagenham – coming to the Princes Theatre on June 26 – and performances from up-and-coming musicians from the Jaywick Sands Martello Tower’s Rock the Tower programme, as well as Clacton’s own Abbie Hartley and Tendring Voices Choir.

As well as the main stage there will also be an acoustic podium featuring a range of performers.

There will also be a whole host of family fun on offer, including sand tower competitions, Bollywood dancing workshops, get arty sessions and more.

There will also be art, craft and charity stalls at the event, which is run by the Harwich Festival on behalf of Tendring Council, and takes place from 11am until 5pm.

Michael Offord, general manager of the festival, said it was an event not to be missed.

“There are some cracking music acts taking part in this year’s festival, each and every one of them well worth coming along to listen to,” he said.

“With everything else going on, plus all Clacton has to offer, it really will be a fun day for the whole family – so why not come along, bring your beach towel, and soak up the atmosphere.”