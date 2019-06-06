A TOURING theatre show is set to take audiences on a sentimental journey down memory lane.

Theatre-goers are invited to see a nostalgic production called Sentimental Journey at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, on Tuesday.

Producer Neil Sands will take you on a magical trip down memory lane with talented singers to bring to life some of the greatest music from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

With backing music provided by the Golden Times Duo, the audience will be entertained by more than 60 songs made famous by the likes of Doris Day, Dame Shirley Bassey, Tommy Steele, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and many more.

Neil is joined by Szara King, whose career has taken her from Les Misérables in the West End to cabaret in Las Vegas and cruising on the world’s finest cruise liners.

Singer Chelsea Turnbull also has a beautiful voice and comes direct from performing in the West End, and Sophie Presley is a rising star to be watched. The highlight of Sentimental Journey will be a flag-waving finale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day as everyone pays tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Stirring voices and authentic costumes are sure to evoke poignancy and emotion during this unforgettable show.

Neil said: “These shows give what many of a certain age regard as proper entertainment, a chance to come out during the day and have a fun filled afternoon, bringing back many happy memories and still be home for tea time.

“The wonderful voices, stunning costumes and good old-fashioned fun on offer will make this the perfect afternoon of golden nostalgia.”

Neil and his cast are on a 50-date nationwide tour which started in March and continues until the end of July. Neil is one of this country’s most experienced entertainers. He has performed as a cabaret artiste, singer and comedian, and was even a television wrestler in the 1970s. He now produces and tours nostalgia theatre shows across the country.

His stunning Sentimental Journey performance is at the Princes Theatre is at 2pm. To buy tickets, or find out more information, visit princestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 686633.