A GOVERNMENT treasury minister took in the hulking sight of one of the largest windfarms in the country as he canvassed business leaders on the UK’s infrastructure needs.

Robert Jenrick MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, made Brightlingsea his first stop on a nationwide mission.

He took to the waters to take in the sight of Orsted’s Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm, which can generate enough energy to power about 120,000 homes.

“We are not just Europe’s leading market for off shore wind, we are the world leader too,” he said.

“It is an incredible feat of engineering.

“I asked what more the Government can do to support them and help expand their impressive operation.

“It is a very important part of our national commitment to addressing climate change, a recent report by the Committee on Climate Change set out its proposal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“Whatever we choose to do it is clear we are going to have to increase our capacity for renewables.”

Mr Jenrick said job creation and investment in the district’s road and rail links were the key issues raised so far in Tendring.

“Orsted alone are investing in two or three other projects, I am sure there are more to follow,” he said.

“This is part of of the country where high skilled and high paid jobs are needed, it is important we create more.

“It is one area where there is a potential for employment.

“The message was very positive, I see the UK as a leading force in this industry.

“We have tried to create a productive relationship between the industry and the government.

“As a country we are now investing more than ever in infrastructure, in roads, railways and energy.

“The roads and railway links are very important in Essex, with rail connectivity and getting to London.”

Across his tour of the country, Mr Jenrick will ask business leaders and residents for their views on the kinds of infrastructure needed.

He received final responses to a Treasury consultation on the private financing of infrastructure.

The tour feeds into the Government’s national infrastructure strategy, which was announced by Chancellor Phillip Hammon during last year’s budget and is set to be published this year.

It will set out the Government’s long-term plan for economic infrastructure.