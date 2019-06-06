THOUSANDS of visitors took full advantage as a hall and gardens opened to the public...possibly for the last time.

Little Bentley Hall first hosted a garden show in 2001 and the popular events were held every two or three years until 2014.

The event allows visitors to enjoy the picturesque surroundings while this year an art show, garden competition and silent auction also took place.

Nigel Dyson, organiser, said it would be the last time it took place.

He said: “We’re just getting too old for it now. The amount of work that has to go into organising something on this scale is huge. It was a really fantastic weekend, we had between 2,500 and 3,000 people on each day and the weather was impeccable.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has come along over the years and helped us raise so much money.”

The gardens are owned by Christopher and Virginia Palmer-Tomkinson.

The amount of money raised for charities is expected to top £50,000.