SERVICES will be held tomorrow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

D-Day, on June 6, 1944, saw Allied troops begin an invasion of France to take back Western Europe from Nazi German control.

Added to efforts in Italy and on the Eastern Front, the Second World War in Europe was brought to an end less than a year later.

Dignitaries will gather at Hollytrees Garden in Colchester for the unveiling of the Pegasus flower bed display before a service is held at Colchester war memorial.

A commemoration has also been organised by the Clacton Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council at Clacton war memorial.

The service to commemorate the landmark anniversary at the seafront gardens’ war memorial will begin at 11am.

Led by the Rev David Lower, the service will include Royal British Legion standards and a reading by council chairman Dan Land.

Members of the public are invited to attend the occasion.

Mr Land said he was honoured to take part in the service, which will be his first official engagement since being elected to the position at the Tendring Council annual meeting on May 28.

“The D-Day Landings in Normandy were one of the most important turning points in the Second World War in Europe, and it is right that we mark this occasion,” he said.

“I would invite members of the public to come along and join with us for this service.”

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion, added: “Being a coastal area ourselves, looking across the North Sea to Europe, I think it is particularly fitting that we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, including all those who lost their lives during the landings.”