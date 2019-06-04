THE number of people who died along the East of England’s coastline rose in 2018, a lifesaving charity has revealed.

Nine people lost their lives on the coast of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex last year, up from four in 2017.

Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton, died in the sea to the east of Clacton Pier on July 26 after getting into trouble while swimming with his friend.

Nationally, the RNLI said there were 128 coastal deaths last year compared to 109 the previous year.

The data also shows over half of those who died at the coast in 2018 ended up in the water unexpectedly.

As the RNLI’s national drowning prevention campaign Respect the Water launches for 2019, the charity is urging the public to follow potentially lifesaving advice.

Nick Ayers, the RNLI’s community safety partner, says: “Noone should have to lose someone they love to drowning.

“Many of the tragic deaths at the coast can be avoided if people understand the risks and prepare themselves by practising the float technique.

“It’s encouraging for us at the charity to see the number of coastal fatalities fall below average for the second year running, and we’re hopeful our education work is contributing to this downward trend.

“We’ve been contacted by people who say they recalled the float safety message while in serious trouble in the water, and that following the RNLI’s advice helped save their life.

A worrying trend shows men accounted for all of the fatalities along our coast last year, and the vast majority nationally.

“Many of them did not plan on entering the water, with slips, trips and falls catching them unaware while out running or walking.

“Knowing what to do if you fall into cold water can be the difference between life and death.

‘The instinctive human reaction when you fall into cold water can cause panic and gasping for breath, increasing the chances of breathing in water.

“Although it’s counter intuitive, the best immediate course of action is to fight your instinct and float on your back.”

For more advice ovisit RespectTheWater.com or search #FloatToLive #RespectTheWater.