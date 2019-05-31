POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an overnight burglary let two doors damaged.

A home in Fourth Avenue, Frinton is believed to have been broken into sometime between 6pm on Wednesday May 22 and 8am on Thursday May 23.

Bizarrely nothing was stolen from the property but two doors were left damaged as a result of the break in.

Essex Police are asking anyone with information to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/80385/19