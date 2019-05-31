TV superstar and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has back campaigners' bid to save Essex's libraries from closure.

Mr Walliams, who is currently filming the live shows for the latest series of Britain's Got Talent, tweeted his support for campaign earlier today.

In a post he said: "I rarely owned books as a child, instead I went to my local library.

"It was there that I developed my love of reading, & later writing.

"It makes me sad that children might grow up never having a local library.

"All libraries need to be saved. When they go, they go forever."

Mr Walliams is also a hugely successful children's author, best known for books like Gangsta Granny and Bad Dad.

Essex County Council is consulting on plans which could see dozens of the county's libraries shut for good, or taken over by volunteers.