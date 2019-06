A LETTER in the May 23 Gazette suggests it would be undemocratic if the Lib Dems and Labour got together to overturn the 2016 Brexit referendum.

On the contrary, that is what democracy is all about. It allows people to change their mind.

Some of those 2016 voters are no longer with us, and there will be new young electors on the scene with their eyes on their future job prospects.

Dennis Starr

Walden Way, Frinton