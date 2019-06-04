A FAIR showcasing services available for older people in Tendring will take place next month.

Clacton MP Giles Watling is hosting the Older People’s Fair at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on June 18 from 10am to 2pm.

The event, which is free, is designed to raise awareness of the different services available to residents in the Clacton constituency who are more than 55 years old. More than 40 exhibitors are confirmed to attend and there will be a wide variety of information on offer, with companies, charities, businesses, and support groups all showcasing their services.

Mr Watling said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure so many local exhibitors.

“I know that bringing such a wide variety of services together in one place will present an extremely valuable opportunity for older people and those services themselves.”