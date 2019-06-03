A FORMER Royal Marines Commando has used the skills he learned in the military to start his new career in housing development.

Jon Driscoll, 28, left the Armed Forces in 2017 and joined the David Wilson Homes’ Armed Forces Transition Programme to become an assistant site manager at David Wilson Homes’ St Andrew’s Gate Development in Halstead.

The programme involves spending a year of hands-on learning at a development and attended the Barratt Academy for a more study based approach.

Jon, who lives in Clacton, said: “The skills you learn in the military are easily transferable to a new homes development. The Royal Marines taught me a lot of great leadership skills which I have carried through.”

“You need to be able to know how to get people to work to the best of their ability in the Armed Forces and the same goes for on a building site.”

