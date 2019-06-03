A RAIL group produced a report to highlight how a train line has been “neglected”.

The rail user group Ontrack and the Tendring Rail Group created the document about the Greater Anglia Colchester to Clacton line.

At Ontrack’s annual meeting, Clacton MP Giles Watling addressed the report and Greater Anglia’s stakeholder manager Alan Neville was in attendance.

The report said: “There has been a big drop in the number of people travelling into Colchester by train in the morning peak, with two of the three best-used trains having been taken off in the 1990s.

“Usage of Frinton and Walton stations has also become especially poor due to the loss of through London trains and the generally bad service and risk of missed connections.”

The group has requested two extra trains each way to make the morning and evening peak services at Colchester Town half-hourly for both Clacton and Walton commuters. It is also asking for a review of fares.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “There has been much investment in our Tendring rail lines over the past 15 years and there is more to come.

“Some of our newest existing trains operate on these lines but we’re replacing them with new state-of-the-art trains.

“In common with most branch lines there is an hourly service, however, we’ll continue to look at opportunities to improve frequency.”