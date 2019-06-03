THE coastal heritage of the Tendring’s Sunshine Coast is being brought to life thanks to the launch of two new walking trails in Frinton and Clacton.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, officially opened the Frinton Heritage Trail as part of the Resorting to the Coast heritage weekend.

He was joined by historian John Barter for the event at the Crossing Cottage in Station Approach.

Both heritage trails guide walkers on a two-mile route through the towns, taking in and revealing heritage hotspots along the way.

New trail interpretation panels and downloadable route guides are available, written in collaboration with history societies and historians including the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, Tendring Coastal Heritage Group, John Barter and Norman Jacobs.

The trails were created as part of Resorting to the Coast, a project between Essex County Council and Tendring Council.

Mr Finch said: “I was thrilled to open the town’s first heritage trail.

“The coastal resorts of Essex played a key role in the development of the British seaside holiday and both Frinton and Clacton boast a rich heritage of seaside entertainment.

“These walks are a wonderful way to discover more about the stories, people and places which shaped the coast we continue to enjoy.”