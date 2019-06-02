At last we have some positive news about the Epping Close and Frinton Road doctors’ surgeries, which will be moved into Kennedy House.

It has been promised for a long time.

Please can I ask that you make sure there is plenty of “off street” parking available and possibly a bus service.

Kennedy Way is always clogged up with parked vehicles on the road and pavements.

But this is the main road for what is after all an industrial estate and the roads must be kept clear for deliveries, sometimes big lorries, to the various businesses on that estate.

Adequate plans are essential to make it work.

Nicola Freeman

Albany Gardens, Clacton