TWO PUPPIES that were abandoned in a cardboard box, were brought to the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in a shopping basket.

The Basildon centre had a surprise visit from the pups, after being found by a walker earlier this week in The Wick Country Park, Wickford. The walker, who heard their whimpering, brought them to the centre, where they are being nursed back to health.

When the team at Dogs Trust Basildon first had a look, it was first thought that it was matting and stress that had caused their lack of hair.

After a visit to the vet centre and some much needed rehydration, it was found they were Mexican Hairless dogs, who have been nicknamed Burdock and Dandelion.

Lisa Cooper, Rehoming Centre Manager, has been overseeing Burdock and Dandelion’s care since they arrived. She said: “These two are incredibly lucky to be alive as the level of dehydration was so severe, and with no shelter, they were at risk of sunburn and hypothermia.

"If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the member of the public and getting them to us when they did, this would be a very different story.

“The first few weeks of a puppy’s life are crucial. Pups of this age should still be finding their paws with their littermates, getting everything they need from their mum, which we know that these two have sadly missed.

"But, after such a shocking start to their little lives, we are looking at the bigger picture. Our veterinary team saw them immediately and are closely monitoring their development whilst our behaviour team are focussing on building their trust and getting them to used to life outside the box, and in the real world.”

The pups, Burdock and Dandelion, are now looking for their new homes, where they will receive a lot of time and attention in these crucial weeks, in order to continue the tender loving care and security they've found with Dogs Trust.

Lisa continued: “Like all puppies, Burdock and Dandelion will require training. We can’t wait to welcome them back to Dogs Trust Dog School with their new owners, where we equip them with all the skills they need to settle into family life, helping them to grow into happy, well socialised dogs, and get the yappy ending they deserve.”

Dogs Trust, whose famous slogan "a dog is for life, not just for Christmas", is taking this opportunity to remind everyone that if they can no longer care for their dog, that they can contact their local rehoming centre who will be able to offer them advice and support.