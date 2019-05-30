THE A12 is blocked northbound following a crash.
The two-car crash happened at about 5pm this evening, and the A12 northbound is blocked at Witham North.
There are delays back to Hatfield Peverel.
Absolutely still on the #A12 pic.twitter.com/YXxXe9VLIv— Stuart (@Leytonrocks) May 30, 2019
Police have closed the road, we have contacted them for an update.
A12 Northbound – BLOCKED at Junction 22 (Witham North) following a two vehicle accident. Delays back past J20 (Hatfield Peverel) pic.twitter.com/Lm6RYZ6gTm— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 30, 2019
There is also traffic further down the A12 as police have closed train lines near Ingatestone.
We have currently closed both North and South bound tracks of the A12 near #Ingatestone following concerns for the safety of a male pedestrian.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) May 25, 2019
