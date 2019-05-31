A PROLIFIC burglar has been jailed for two and-a-half years after going on a crime spree across Marks Tey and Clacton.

Michael Stevens was handed the “tough” sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday after admitting two charges of burglary and four charges of theft from a motor vehicle.

The offences all took place between March 29 and April 2 with the first break-in taking place in Bury Close, Marks Tey.

Over the next few days, Stevens stole cash, bank cards and even a moped.

He was eventually rumbled after being caught on CCTV using two bank cards which had been stolen from a Mercedes to pay at garages in Marks Tey. He also left a glove behind at the scene of one burglary, which police later found his DNA on.

Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “On April 19 he had occasion to attend the police station in respect of an unrelated matter and by then officers looking at CCTV had identified him as being involved in all of the offences. He was charged and arrested.”

“Given the opportunity to explain himself he said no comment to all of the questions put to him.”

Leon Lynch, mitigating, asked for the sentence to be as lenient as possible.

He said: “He says he has had an addiction to cocaine since the age of 14. No one has asked the question of what the root cause is for these offences.”

The 20-year-old already has two previous convictions for burglary and so Judge Jonathan Seeley was forced to sentence him under the three-strikes rule.

He said: “You have a really dreadful and concerning record which is why the minimum sentence applies.

“You are a very young man and have a lot of difficulties.

“The terms of the minimum sentence are pretty tough but I do not write the legislation. It may be tough but it cannot be described as unjust.”

Stevens was jailed for 876 days for the third-strike burglary, 12 months for the other burglary and one month for each theft. The sentences are concurrent.