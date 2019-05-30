A BRAVE seven-year-old boy suffering with a progressive muscle wasting condition joined hundreds of other Stanleys - including one dinosaur - for a world record bid.

Dinosaur-mad Stanley Newman, from Clacton, was offered a personal behind-the-scenes tour of Manchester Museum as part of a special birthday celebration.

Stanley has Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting condition which sees his body gradually become weaker.

An incredible 163 people called Stanley came together to try to break the world record for the most people with the same name in one room.

Stanley was the guest of honour at the event at the museum, which is the home of Stan the T-Rex.

The event – called Stanley’s Big Day Out – was organised by the museum and the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Rob Newman, Stanley’s dad, said: “It’s been better than we could have ever expected.

“The whole day was really fantastic.

“We have huge gratitude towards Manchester Museum and Muscular Dystrophy UK for coming up with an event which is pretty much Stanley’s dream come true.”

Ron, a firefighter with Clacton’s Red Watch, added: “It was a day he will never forget.”

He said the family has been so busy fundraising to get Stanley what he needs, and for the charity, that it was refreshing for someone to come up with an idea that is not about securing equipment or research, but that was something that Stanley could enjoy.

The youngest Stanley who came to the event was just seven weeks old while the oldest was 73.

Others came from as far afield as Australia.

Youngsters were invited to go along dressed as their favourite dinosaur and there were lots of dinosaur-themed activities on offer, including arts and crafts, a dinosaur treasure hunt and object handling.

Esme Ward, director of Manchester Museum, said: “When we read about Stanley and his love of dinosaurs we approached Muscular Dystrophy UK because we wanted to help.

“It felt like the perfect fit to invite him to meet our T-Rex, also called Stan.

“The event is a celebration of dinosaurs but importantly an opportunity to raise awareness of this condition and what people can do to help.”

A team from Muscular Dystrophy UK was at the event to answer any questions about Stanley’s condition and other muscle-wasting conditions, and how people can support and volunteer for the charity.

Florrie Hutchinson, Muscular Dystrophy UK Advocacy and Information Officer, was at the event. She said: “It was fantastic to see so many Stanleys in one place and to have an opportunity to raise awareness of muscle-wasting conditions, and provide information and support.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK regional manager Charles Horton, said: “It’s fantastic that so many people are prepared to support this.

“We are incredibly grateful to Manchester Museum for supporting us in this innovative and uplifting way.”