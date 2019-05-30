A dog who rose to fame after becoming a surrogate father to a group of ducklings has found himself looking after a new set of youngsters.

Labrador Fred, the resident dog at Mountfitchet Castle, Stansted, is now looking after seven new ducklings who were abandoned by their mother just days after they were born.

Fred, who turns 12 in August, spent much of last summer nurturing nine motherless ducklings who had taken a shine to him and followed him everywhere he went.

With the ducklings growing up and moving on, Fred’s hopes for peace and quiet have been dashed with the arrival of more ducklings and he now looks set to spend another summer babysitting.

Fred’s owner Jeremy Goldsmith said: “The ducks were only born about three days ago.

“They were part of a group of 14 but it was too many for the mother so she left them behind.

“Fred was such a good stand-in father last year we thought we would introduce him to the ducklings and they have already taken a shine to him. Wherever he goes now, they follow him.”

Mr Goldsmith added: "Fred is a lovely natured dog and is so good with them.

"When he comes in at night the ducklings come with him. They all sleep together in the hallway.

"Much like last year, he's taken to fatherhood like a duck to water."