A POWERFUL line-up of girl-powered performances will be making their way into a popular theatre this summer.

Dusty Springfield’s distinctive sound which made her a Sixties icon will be brought to the West Cliff Theatre’s stage on June 16.

The Dusty Springfield Songbook is being performed by a cast of three who will not only be delving into her music archive, but also telling the audience about Dusty’s extraordinary life.

The singer, born as Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien, is known for her classic songs Wishin’ and Hopin’, I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself and Son of a Preacher Man.

The performance is at 2.30pm.

A Tina Turner tribute act will then be paving her way to the same Clacton theatre on June 23 to prove why she is simply the best.

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this full stage production brimming with Tina hits from the Sixties to the Nineties.

Featuring the powerful, raspy vocals and thrilling stage presence of Caroline Borole live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out.

Hear all the energetic rock and soulful RnB hits which made Tina one of the biggest names in music.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Next in the female focused line-up is a hilarious performance by the Hormonal Housewives on June 29.

Vicki Michelle, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe will blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s issues like weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, zumba, sex, men and waxes.

No subject is taboo for these girls and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

To bring out your inner songstress, a night celebrating the songs of legendary divas is taking place on July 19.

A sensational cast will perform hits of legends such as Cher, Aretha, Whitney, Dusty, and Tina.

For more information, tickets and prices on any of the shows visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 43 33 44.