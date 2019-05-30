THE open spaces team at Tendring Council have entered a garden into a prestigious show event.

The garden will compete for a prize at the Little Bentley Hall Waterways and Garden Show, taking place this weekend. It is designed to reflect how public spaces can be enjoyed for outdoor living or entertainment.

The team have been working on installation this week, in between seasonal work at the council’s open spaces across the district. Ian Taylor, head of public realm, said: “It’s a nice change for the team to be able to enter a competition such as this, and to demonstrate the work we do to support outdoor living.”