A THUG has been warned to expect a lengthy spell in jail after admitting robbing a convenience store.

Martin Ottway targeted businessman Jonathan Dunkin’s 7 two 11 store, in High Street, Clacton, at around 10.40pm on April 27.

Ottway, of Croft Road, Clacton, entered the store, where Mr Dunkin was behind the counter.

He made off with £167.35 in cash, £150 of newspaper vouchers and took an electronic till valued at £1,967, a court heard.

The horrific raid, which was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras, also involved a second assailant.

Ottway, 37, admitted a charge of robbery when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

Sentencing was delayed until other matters have been heard in the courts.

Carolyn Gardiner, prosecuting, said CCTV footage would be made available to the court and a victim impact statement would be provided before sentencing.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: “I will adjourn for a period of three weeks to allow the prosecution to make inquiries as to the arrest and charge of another individual.

“The matter will be listed for mention in the week commencing June 17.

“Further consideration will be given at this stage to a pre-sentence report or proceeding to sentence.”

Addressing Ottway, who appeared in court via video link, Judge Morgan added: “I order you are produced at the court on that date.

“If you fail to leave your cell for any reason the hearing will go ahead in your absence.

“You are remanded in custody until then.”

Chris Whitcombe, mitigating, said Ottway was aware he was facing a lengthy jail sentence but he had offers of work and accommodation on standby.

He said: “He is aware that the starting point for this offence is four to five years and even with 25 per cent credit it is likely to be between two-and-a-half and three years.”

Shop owner Johnathan Dunkin

In February, Scott Cotier was jailed for four and a half years after he was filmed waving a convincing imitation pistol in Mr Dunkin’s face at the store.

Cotier, of no fixed address, admitted attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

Grandfather Mr Dunkin has run 7 two 11 for 26 years and says he does not want to retire.