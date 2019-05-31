A PET loving MP has welcomed a new law to end puppy and kitten farming.

Clacton MP Giles Watling campaigned for Lucy’s Law, which was presented to Parliament on Monday.

It will mean that puppies and kittens can no longer be sold by a third-party seller – such as a pet shop or commercial dealer – unless they have bred the animal themselves from Spring 2020.

Instead, anyone looking to buy or adopt a puppy or kitten under six months must either deal directly with the breeder or an animal rehoming centre.

The law is named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who died in 2016 after being subjected to terrible conditions on a Welsh puppy farm.

Mr Watling said dogs like Lucy are often kept by breeders to produce multiple litters of puppies, which are taken from their mothers at just a few weeks’ old and advertised online or sold in pet shops.

He said the practice causes lifelong socialisation issues for the puppy or kitten, as well as preventable diseases.

The change in the law means puppies and kittens must be born and reared in a safe environment, with their mother, and sold from their place of birth.

During a debate on the matter at Westminster Hall earlier this year, Mr Watling said: “Experts are clear that if we are to deal effectively with the issue, we need to ban third-party sales while implementing the measures to crack down on unscrupulous puppy breeders."

Following the introduction of the law, he added:: “I am pleased that the Government have now brought forward the legislation to introduce this ban.

"I grew up with animals of all sorts and am the proud owner of three fairly noisy but lovely dogs.

"I also was involved in various television series in the 1990s, and because of that I got involved in breaking up a puppy farming ring in Wales.

"It is a shame we had to do that, but it taught me a valuable lesson about where many of these puppies come from.

"So, I hope that this legislation can make its way through Parliament quickly, because we have waited long enough.”

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said the change will give animals the best possible start in life.

He added: "It will put an end to the early separation of puppies and kittens from their mothers, as well as the terrible conditions in which some of these animals are bred.

“I would like to thank the tireless campaigners and animal lovers who have helped to bring about this positive change.

"This is all part of our plan to make this country the best place in the world for the protection and care of animals.”