A NEWLY-elected MEP has thanked voters in Tendring for giving the Brexit Party an "incredible majority".

The Brexit Party swept the board at European Parliament elections amid resentment at failed negotiations to leave the European Union.

The party, led by Nigel Farage, also won the most votes in the East of England.

Across the region, the Brexit Party won 604,715 votes, with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 361,563 votes.

In third place came the Green Party with 202,460 votes, with the Conservatives only receiving 163,830 votes.

It means the Brexit Party has three MEPs, the Lib Dems won two while the Greens and the Tories picked up one each.

In Tendring, the Brexit Party polled a 54.9 per cent share with the Lib Dems picking up 12.9 per cent.

The Green Party received 9 per cent, Conservatives 8.4 per cent, Labour 6.5 per cent and Ukip 5.6 per cent.

Newly-elected Brexit Party MEP Michael Heaver said: “The people have spoken and are demanding that a proper Brexit is delivered.

“The support received by the Brexit Party has been truly phenomenal and I would like to thank the people of Tendring, where the Brexit Party incredibly received a majority of the vote.

“The Brexit Party demands a WTO Brexit, we are firmly against handing over £39 billion to the EU for nothing in return and with a mandate direct from the people we will now demand a significant role in the negotiations because the current lot were turned over by the EU with Theresa May left trying to sell a disaster deal.

“It was terrific to see so many patriotic people support the Brexit Party in Clacton at one of our very first events where I spoke alongside Nigel Farage.

“Please rest assured that we will now work tirelessly defending our democracy and battling for Brexit.”

“The Brexit Party is not going away and will also be standing in the General Election so that we can change politics for good in Westminster as well.”

Former Tendring councillor and chief executive of The Lord’s Taverners charity Matthew Patten has been elected as an MEP in the East Midlands.