HOPES have been raised for improvements at two troubled primary schools in Clacton which are set to be taken on by another academies trust.

Earlier this year, Alton Park Junior School was placed into special measures by education watchdog Ofsted after a damning report found it to be “inadequate”.

Inspectors reported cases of bullying, poor behaviour and ineffective teaching.

Holland Park Primary School was also told to improve after inspectors described pupil progress as “weak.”

Both schools are operated by the Clacton-based Premier Learning Trust, which was formed three years ago.

But the Sigma Trust, which runs eight academies in Clacton, Harwich and Colchester, said the regional schools commissioner has now approved the transfer of both schools from Premier Learning Trust to Sigma.

Sigma will begin to provide support to the schools immediately after the May half term holiday and will be working in partnership with Learning Pathways Academy Trust (LPAT), which comprises three primary schools in Clacton, Colchester and Braintree.

The legal transfer of the schools will occur in due course following the completion of due diligence checks, a consultation with staff and other measures.

Staff employed at Alton Park Junior School and Holland Park Primary School will continue to work there following the transfer.

Carol Carlsson Browne, chairman of the Premier Learning Trust, said: “I believe this is an exciting step for Alton Park Junior School and Holland Park Primary School, and that Sigma and LPAT will provide excellent support and development for our schools and their pupils, parents, carers and staff.”

Until the transfer takes place, Premier Learning Trust will continue to be responsible for the schools.

Jeff Brindle, chief executive of the Sigma Trust, said “We are delighted that Alton Park Junior School and Holland Park Primary School will be joining The Sigma Trust.

“Both schools will retain their own individual identities and ethos but will benefit from the extensive support and collaboration that can be achieved across all of our academies.

“This will enable us to obtain the best possible outcomes for all pupils.

“We are pleased to be working with LPAT who bring a wealth of experience in primary education to the partnership.”

Last year anti-racism protestors gathered outside Holland Park Primary School, which was the subject of legal action over allegations of discrimination and bullying.

Parents Juliet and Adrian Ryan organised the demonstration after withdrawing their son over fears for his safety.