MORE than 1,500 tickets have already been sold for a famous garden show.

Final preparations are underway for this weekend’s Little Bentley Hall Waterways and Garden Show.

Taking place in the grounds of Christopher and Virginia Palmer-Tomkinson’s home, the rarely open gardens will be raising money for charity.

This year a series of show gardens have been created for the event described as East Anglia’s answer to Chelsea.

Show director Nigel Dyson said: “We have a huge number of events at this year’s show including an art show, silent auction, brass bands and the famous Little Bentley Tea Garden.”

On both days a host of trade stands, exhibitors and competitions will feature alongside the stunning gardens.

Money raised by the garden show this year will be shared between a number of charities.

Entry on the gate is £10 for adults, children under 15 free.