A HEARTWARMING project to help a wheelchair-bound plasterer get out of his home freely for the first time in years received the support of TV presenter Nick Knowles.

Band of Builders, a charity which reaches out to help tradespeople in their hour of need, is carrying out work to improve the family home of 61-year-old John Coburn.

John, known as Jonnie, from Holland-on-Sea, was well known in the area for his work as a self-employed plasterer.

His career, spanning more than 30 years, came to an abrupt end in December 2012 when he collapsed after suffering a potentially fatal brain aneurysm.

After finally returning home in April 2014, Jonnie was left wheelchair bound with no access to upstairs washing facilities.

Band of Builders stepped in to help complete an extension to the home, which includes an easily accessible wet room and landscaped garden.

Yesterday, Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team stopped off at Jonnie’s home to offer support and film a segment for an upcoming episode of the popular TV show.

Knowles regularly offers support to Band of Builders and Hull 4 Heroes - a charity helping veterans adjust to civilian life.

He said: “We stay in contact with them, encourage them and when necessary will come along.

“It is becoming an army of communities around the country, people who want to make a difference.

“It’s actually a huge social change. We are really only tapping into the good will which exists in all walks of life.”

An emotional Jonnie said: “I just can’t get my head around it - it is surreal.

“It has been really difficult for me and the family since 2012.

“The support from everyone is just amazing.”

Tim Height, project lead from Band of Builders, said: “Jonnie and his family really have been through the mill.

“Sometimes it’s the simple things that make a huge difference. We’re hoping our contribution will help make life-changing improvements to the family’s quality of life.” in the future.”