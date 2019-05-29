Motorists are being hit by the longest streak of weekly petrol price increases in three years, new figures show.

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has risen for 15 consecutive weeks to more than £1.29 per litre, according to data published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Drivers of petrol cars have not faced such a prolonged rise in fuel bills since a run of 21 weekly increases which began in February 2016.

The current streak has hiked the cost of filling the tank of a typical 55-litre family petrol car by £5.60 since mid-February.

Both petrol and diesel prices are at a six-month high, with the latter costing an average of £1.36 per litre.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, warned that drivers are unlikely to enjoy a significant easing of fuel prices in the coming weeks.

He told the Press Association: "We wouldn't bet on any imminent big price drops.

"Whilst last week there was a marked easing in wholesale petrol and diesel prices, these have nudged up again in the past few days.

"Much depends on what supermarkets - who have a 45 per cent share of the road fuel market - do in terms of promotions and that can be as much about driving footfall in their stores as the underlying cost of fuel."