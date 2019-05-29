A MOTORIST has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A120.

A black Citroen DS3 crashed into a lorry which was parked in a layby near Great Bromley at 11.20pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the Citroen sustained life-threatening injuries.

The crash was on the Colchester-bound carriageway and Highways England closed the road for several hours while the casualty was treated and police launched an investigation into the crash.

The road was back open by 5am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver of the Citroen has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"We need to speak to anyone who saw the Citreon and how it was being driven prior to the collision or has dash cam footage of it.

"If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 1320 of May 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."