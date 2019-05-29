POLICE are looking to trace a people carrier after a driver suffered serious injuries during a crash in Clacton.

The man, aged in his 20s, sustained potentially serious pelvis or leg injuries during the incident in Thorpe Road on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital for treatment after his car left the road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are looking for anyone who saw or has footage of the serious collision.

"We were called to Thorpe Road shortly before 6.10pm where we found a silver Vauxhall Astra, which had left the road.

"We believe another vehicle, a grey Mercedes people carrier, may have been involved in the incident and we need to trace it.

"If you saw or have dash cam footage of the incident or either car in the moments before or after we need you to come forward."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 910 of May 28 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.