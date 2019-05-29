A WOMAN who unleashed a tirade of abuse within earshot of hundreds of parading scouts sank her teeth into the hand of the police officer sent to arrest her.

Julie Maloney, 32, had been drinking in Colchester town centre on St George’s Day when she launched her foul-mouthed rant.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard some 800 Scouts and 200 adults were involved in a parade through the town, ending at Castle Park.

Natalie Anforth, prosecuting, said Maloney was heard to shout: “It’s all a conspiracy, your children and babies are going to get raped tonight.”

When the police were called, Maloney continued to behave aggressively.

Officers struggled to restrain her.

Ms Anforth said: “She was asked to calm down and stop shouting, but became more aggressive and abusive.

“She was placed in handcuffs in the front stack position whilst her conveyance to the police station was arranged.

“She became agitated, managing to free one of her arms from the cuffs.

“She started spitting. The spit went over the top of their heads and at this point she was arrested for assault on a police officer.

“While getting her into the van, she then bit PC Robertson-Tant on the left hand, causing reddening.

“She required leg restraints due to her behaviour.”

Maloney, of Butchers Lane, Walton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening words or behaviour.

She also admitted possession of cannabis after officers discovered she was carrying a cigarette containing the drug.

In 2017, she was convicted of assaulting two police officers.

Tim Scarisbrick, mitigating, said Maloney was unaware of the presence of the children.

He said: “She was far from targetting her behaviour towards the Scout group. She tells me there was a pro-Brexit demonstration taking place completely separately and she got involved. That was where language was directed.”

Maloney was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay PC Robertson-Tant £115 in compensation.

As she was led away by court bailiffs, she sarcastically shouted: “Thank you very much, I’ll miss my son’s birthday next week.”