CROOKS broke into two homes before stealing items inside.

A property in Holly Way, Elmstead, was broken in to between 10.30pm on May 12 and 5.45am on May 13.

A mobile phone, purse and credit cards were taken.

Between 9.30pm on May 14 and 6.50am on May 15, a house off of Lucerne Road, also in Elmstead, was broken in to and a purse stolen from inside the property.

It is believed that the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the reference number 42/74572/19 in relation to Holly Way or 42/75633/19 for the other incident.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information on their website.